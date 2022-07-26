Quantcast

News

SEE IT: Tremendous tree comes down on PLG street

By
0
comments
Posted on
DSC_7505
A large tree toppled two cars in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Tuesday morning, and closed off an entire street to traffic.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Timber!

A tremendous tree came crashing down in Prospect Lefferts Gardens Tuesday morning, toppling two cars and blocking off an entire street to traffic.

The large rotted tree broke off at the root just after 9:30 a.m. on July 26 outside of 1 Parkside Court, completely crushing two vehicles on a private street on Parkside Avenue between Ocean and Flatbush avenues — not far from Brooklyn’s Backyard.

The tree uprooted at its base.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
One of two cars crushed by the tree.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department personnel responded and told a reporter at the scene that the tree was in the hands of the city’s Parks Department. However, representatives for the city’s green spaces told Brooklyn Paper that since the tree came down on a private street, it is not within the department’s jurisdiction. It remains unclear who is responsible for cleanup, and just when that will occur.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York