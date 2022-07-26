SEE IT: Tremendous tree comes down on PLG street

Timber!

A tremendous tree came crashing down in Prospect Lefferts Gardens Tuesday morning, toppling two cars and blocking off an entire street to traffic.

The large rotted tree broke off at the root just after 9:30 a.m. on July 26 outside of 1 Parkside Court, completely crushing two vehicles on a private street on Parkside Avenue between Ocean and Flatbush avenues — not far from Brooklyn’s Backyard.

Fire Department personnel responded and told a reporter at the scene that the tree was in the hands of the city’s Parks Department. However, representatives for the city’s green spaces told Brooklyn Paper that since the tree came down on a private street, it is not within the department’s jurisdiction. It remains unclear who is responsible for cleanup, and just when that will occur.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.