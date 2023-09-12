66-year-old woman dead after she and 2-year-old grandchild hit by truck in Bath Beach: NYPD

The driver, in a Ram pickup truck, struck the woman and child as they crossed the street on Tuesday afternoon.

A 66-year-old woman has died after a driver struck her and her 2-year-old grandchild at the intersection of Bath Beach Avenue and Bay 25th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The victim police have now identified as Xia Ying Chen, was pushing the toddler in a stroller as she headed northbound on Bay 25th Street. As she crossed Bath Avenue just after 1 p.m., the driver of a Ram pickup truck driving southbound on Bay 25th Street turned left onto Bath Avenue and struck the woman and the child in the crosswalk.

Paramedics brought the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. The child was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with no injuries.

The driver — later identified as 56-year-old Faheem Shabazz — remained at the scene of the collision, where the stroller and the victim’s belongings remained strewn across the road. Police say no criminality is suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing. Shabazz was charged with two counts of failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The truck involved in the collision has received nine traffic violations since Dec. 2022 with fines totaling $850, most of which has been paid, per city records compiled by How’s My Driving. This year alone, the vehicle has received three tickets for speeding in school zones.

According to CrashMapper, there has only been one crash at the intersection since 2018 — but the surrounding streets have seen several fatalities in the last few years. In 2019, three-year-old Emur Shavkator was hit and killed while riding a scooter at the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Bensonhurst Avenue, just one block away from the scene of Tuesday’s crash. A year later, seven-year-old Ali Sama died after an armored vehicle struck her at the corner of Bath Avenue and Bay 23rd Street.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

Update 09/13/2023, 1:07 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional information about the driver and the victim’s name.