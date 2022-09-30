47th annual Atlantic Antic bringing belly dancers, rock bands, jazz groups and more this weekend

Atlantic Antic, the city’s longest-running and “most unique” street fair, is returning to Brooklyn Heights this Sunday, Oct. 2, with a host of performers and family-friendly activities.

Hosted annually by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, the Antic highlights the neighborhood’s eccentric talents and fan-favorite foods.

The Amber-Aba Orchestra will kick off the event at noon with their beloved belly dancers at the main Brooklyn Heights Stage at 169 Atlantic Ave. between Clinton and Court streets. Rain or shine, Brooklynites are encouraged to go out and enjoy the world-class entertainment and activities.

Over at the second stage at 556 Atlantic Ave., the festival’s newest sponsor, TF Cornerstone Inc., will put on a diverse range of performances from the Brooklyn Ballet; Batala, a grouo of all-female drummers; and local rock bands and R&B musicians.

Other performers include the New York Arabic Orchestra, Dabka Team Dancers, and the Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Howard Kolins, AALDC’s acting executive director, says Sunday’s event is a borough tradition chock-full of culturally diverse food, creative vendors, and unique entertainment.

“We’re very proud of the Antic, it’s a very multicultural, multiethnic street fair that represents so many people in Brooklyn — so many shapes, so many sizes, so many colors,” said Kolins. “Food of all types and it also has participation from many of the merchants who are here [year-round.]”

Atlantic Avenue will also be lined with vendor booths stuffed with foods and other goods created by local shops and businesses.

AALDC representatives say Little Amal will also be paying a visit as part of her 6,000-mile journey across the world.

Organizers make sure attendees of all ages can enjoy the fair by sponsoring a kids zone complete with bouncy houses, face painting and a band for the little ones. Festivalgoers of all ages can even take a break at the NYU Langone Health Rest Area which will have air conditioning.

More than 400,000 people attended last year’s event, Kolin told Brooklyn Paper at the time — fewer celebrants than the festival would usually attract in a pre-pandemic year, but a strong showing nonetheless.

For more information and a full list of performers, visit the official event website.