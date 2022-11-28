88th Precinct: Mugging on Hanson Place

88TH PRECINCT

Fort Greene–Clinton Hill

Mugging on Hanson Place

A group of jerks mugged a man walking on Hanson Place on Nov. 20.

Police said the victim was walking toward a train station near Fulton Street at about 3:30am when a brute punched him in the back of the head. Five other men quickly surrounded him and started to kick and punch him — then grabbed his wallet, Samsung smart phone, and multitool.

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with injuries to his head and ribs.

Baya Break-In

Some punk broke into a Baya Bar smoothie bar on Lafayette Avenue on Nov. 15.

Cops said an unknown thief used broke the glass in the front door of the store near Fulton Street sometime before 6am. Once inside, the thief nabbed $2,450 in cash from the register and fled back out through the broken front door.

Restaurant robber

A sneak broke into a Lafayette Avenue restaurant on Nov. 16.

A witness told police he was sleeping when he heard someone break the front door of 33 Restaurant and Bar near St. Felix Street at around 4am. The rogue stole the entire cash register, with $1,429 in cash inside, and escaped into the night.

Film equipment stolen

An ambitious thief stole some expensive cameras and film equipment from a Flushing Avenue film set on Nov. 16.

Police said the worm broke into a trailer parked in the Brooklyn Navy Yard near North Portland Avenue sometime between 3am and 6am, nabbed several expensive camera bodies and lenses, and vanished. There were cameras on the scene, and the stolen equipment was worth more than $200,000 in total.