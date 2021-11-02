Antonio Reynoso cruises to victory in Borough President’s race

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Democratic Borough President candidate Antonio Reynoso cruised to victory during the general election as expected, raking in more than 73 percent of the vote as of 11 pm (with 94 percent of scanners reporting), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

The pol declared victory at an Election Night party in Gowanus, where he celebrated his projected win alongside family, friends and colleagues in government.

“I’m excited, I’m relived, more than anything I really want to make Brooklyn proud and get to a better normal past COVID,” he told Brooklyn Paper.

The term-limited councilmember from Williamsburg ran on a platform of progressive credentials, touting endorsements from the Working Families Party and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, propelling him to a nine percent margin of victory in the crowded June primary. On Nov. 2, he trounced Republican candidate Menachem Reitport.

The borough’s next commander-in-chief — who will be responsible for weighing in on land use decisions, introducing legislation, and appointing community board members and acting as a advocate and cheerleader for the borough — focused much of his primary campaign on addressing the inequities laid bare by the pandemic.

In an interview with Brooklyn Paper following his primary victory, Reynoso discussed applying that same philosophy to the actual duties of the borough president in areas like development, street safety, and community boards.

Reynoso has a history as a reform-minded candidate in Brooklyn, after serving as Chief of Staff for former Councilmember Diana Reyna, he defeated disgraced former Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Vito Lopez by twelve percent in a primary election — which the young then-candidate referred to as a “blow to the political machine.”

Leading up to Nov. 2, the 38-year old beep-to-be vowed to represent all of Brooklyn — and all of its inhabitants — equally.

“Our campaign was always about building a Brooklyn for all of us,” he said after winning the June primary election, “no matter your race, your background, or what zip code you live in.”

Tuesday night, Reynoso told Brooklyn Paper that he will focus heavily on maternal health.

“We want to make Brooklyn the safest place for women to have babies in all of the city, and that includes white, Black, Latina, any type of women,” he said. “We just want to make sure we’re putting them at the forefront. Brooklyn shouldn’t be the most dangerous place for women to have babies.”

Reynoso will succeed current Brooklyn Borough President (and now mayor-elect) Eric Adams.