Another axe-throwing bar coming to Brooklyn, this time in Industry City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Brooklynites will have yet another place to bury the hatchet next month, with a new axe-throwing spot set to open in Industry City in September.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is set to open for business on Sept. 2 in Building 7 of the sprawling waterfront industrial complex on 34th Street, featuring 14 socially distant “throwing pits,” where participants can toss their hatchets into a wooden target.

Parties of 1-4 people can book an hourlong hurling session at the “frequently sanitized” event space for $35 per person, while parties of 5 or more have the option to dish out $60 per head for 2 hours of revelry. Only those 21 years of age or older can participate.

There will, of course, be ample booze on tap for players, and the location will also sell pizza, snacks, and soft drinks.

Besides axe-chucking, attendees will also be able to watch sports or play “giant games” at the facility. A private party room will be available to book as well.

Brooklyn’s first axe-throwing emporium, Kick Axe, opened in Gowanus in 2017, and the activity has become popular throughout the borough in the intervening years. Since then, new arrivals have included Bury the Hatchet in Greenpoint, Hatchets & Hops in Williamsburg, and Mad Axe in Bushwick.

Stumpy’s, one of the first major axe-throwing businesses in the country, has grown to include 29 locations plus its corporate headquarters.

The industry has concurrently swelled in value, with IbisWorld estimating the overall market value at $163 million.