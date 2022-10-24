A ‘timeless’ tribute: Bay Ridge street co-named for slain cop Arthur Loewe a century later

A Bay Ridge street was co-named Sunday in honor of Patrolman Arthur Loewe, a hero cop who was slain by thieves a century ago.

Loewe was killed in the line of duty on July 22, 1922 after he approached four armed men committing a burglary near 21st Street and Seventh Avenue. Just 26 years old at the time, the five-year New York City Police Department veteran was shot four times while on a one-man patrol in what is now the 72nd Precinct.

One of the suspects was shot by Loewe in the gunfire and died the next day, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. A second suspect was arrested not long after the shootout.

Loewe — who was survived by his wife and 10 siblings — also previously served in World War I. He was posthumously awarded the New York City Police Department Medal of Honor.

Now, the corner of 74th Street and Fourth Avenue bears his name. Since his death, generations of Loewe’s family have lived on the block.

“They say a hero dies twice: once with their death and twice if their name is forgotten,” said Bay Ridge Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Patrolman Arthur Loewe was a hero and around here we don’t forget heroes, not even 100 years later. I was proud to help get this street dedicated in his honor.”

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann called the renaming a “touching tribute” to Loewe’s life and legacy.

“I thought it was a touching tribute to the life of someone that, really, no one in Community Board 10 knew of when we were presented with the co-naming application,” she said, “but we were all instantly touched by his story and his service. It was so touching to learn of a young officer who lost his life protecting our city — it’s timeless, really.”

Beckmann said the new blue street sign will serve as a reminder of Loewe’s dedication to his community, and of the importance of first responders and their service.

“It’s a great tribute to his legacy,” she said.