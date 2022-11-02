Quantcast

Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association awards inaugural Hinds-Radix Scholarship to Brooklyn Law School student with future in public service

sylvia hinds-radix with veronica krass
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Associated last week awarded the inaugural Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix scholarship to Veronica Krass (center.) The scholarship is named after Hinds-Radix (left,) a pioneer for women in law.
Photo by Caroline Ourso

A third-year Brooklyn Law School student got a financial boost last week to continue her career in public service thanks to a new scholarship named after a trailblazing woman in law.

In honor of the work and legacy of Judge Sylvia Hinds-Radix, the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association on Oct. 26 awarded the inaugural $5,000 Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix scholarship to Veronica Krass, a final-year law student at Brooklyn Law School. 

sylvia hinds-radix with bouquet
Judge Sylvia Hinds-Radix was gifted with flowers at the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association scholarship event on Oct. 26. Photo by Caroline Ourso

Hinds-Radix has served as a Brooklyn judge in a variety of roles since 2002, when she began her legal career in Brooklyn criminal court. Through the years, Hinds-Radix climbed the ladder — she was elected to Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2004 and, in 2012, was appointed an Associate Justice in state Appellate Court by then-governor Andrew Cuomo. 

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams appointed Hinds-Radix as the Corporation Council of the city’s law department — essentially, New York City’s top lawyer. Hinds-Radix, who was born in Barbados, is the first Caribbean woman to hold the title.

sylvia hinds-radix with eric gonzalez
Sylvia Hinds-Radix (left) with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association president Michele Mirman at the Oct. 26 scholarship event. Photo by Caroline Ourso

Hinds-Radix’s dedication to public service has made her a “role model” for young women in law, according to the Brooklyn Law School. From 2012-2013, she served as the president of the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association, which fights for equality for women in the legal field and all women. The scholarship — which will be given out each year, will be awarded to students who hope to follow Hinds-Radix’s footsteps.

Krass — the student who won the inaugural scholarship last week — is a co-chair of the Brooklyn Law Students for the Public Interest’s pro-bono committee and a member of the school’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Honor Society. 

sylvia hinds-radix with veronica krass and others
The scholarship will be awarded to public service-minded BLS students each year in honor of Hinds-Radix’s career and legacy. Photo by Caroline Ourso

According to its website, the BLSPI is a student-run non-profit that “encourages and enables student participation in public interest legal work serving underrepresented communities and individuals.” 

