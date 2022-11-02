Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association awards inaugural Hinds-Radix Scholarship to Brooklyn Law School student with future in public service

A third-year Brooklyn Law School student got a financial boost last week to continue her career in public service thanks to a new scholarship named after a trailblazing woman in law.

In honor of the work and legacy of Judge Sylvia Hinds-Radix, the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association on Oct. 26 awarded the inaugural $5,000 Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix scholarship to Veronica Krass, a final-year law student at Brooklyn Law School.

Hinds-Radix has served as a Brooklyn judge in a variety of roles since 2002, when she began her legal career in Brooklyn criminal court. Through the years, Hinds-Radix climbed the ladder — she was elected to Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2004 and, in 2012, was appointed an Associate Justice in state Appellate Court by then-governor Andrew Cuomo.

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams appointed Hinds-Radix as the Corporation Council of the city’s law department — essentially, New York City’s top lawyer. Hinds-Radix, who was born in Barbados, is the first Caribbean woman to hold the title.

Hinds-Radix’s dedication to public service has made her a “role model” for young women in law, according to the Brooklyn Law School. From 2012-2013, she served as the president of the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association, which fights for equality for women in the legal field and all women. The scholarship — which will be given out each year, will be awarded to students who hope to follow Hinds-Radix’s footsteps.

Krass — the student who won the inaugural scholarship last week — is a co-chair of the Brooklyn Law Students for the Public Interest’s pro-bono committee and a member of the school’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Honor Society.

According to its website, the BLSPI is a student-run non-profit that “encourages and enables student participation in public interest legal work serving underrepresented communities and individuals.”