A paw print on NYC’s heart: Boris & Horton dog café closing Brooklyn, Manhattan locations

Boris & Horton, the beloved dog café with locations in Williamsburg and the East Village, will close on Feb. 26, owners announced.

Boris & Horton is bidding farewell.

The beloved dog café with locations in Williamsburg and the East Village will be permanently closing its doors on Feb. 26, marking the end of a more-than-six-year journey that brought joy to canine lovers and their furry companions.

The closure was announced by the café’s owners, Logan Mikhly and Coppy Holzman, through a heartfelt post on social media. In their message, they expressed gratitude to the loyal customers, both human and animal, who made Boris & Horton a cherished community space.

“We have some sad news to share with our beloved community. After over six years in business, we’ve made the devastating decision to close both locations of Boris & Horton on Feb. 26,” the owners wrote. “Instead of dwelling on what didn’t work, let’s celebrate the great times we’ve had as New York’s first dog-friendly café. From dog adoptions to weddings, gotcha days, birthday parties and everything in between, we’ve been so lucky to share in your big and little moments.”

The post was also signed by the pair’s pets, Boris and Horton — who the business was named after.

The café, known for its dog-friendly atmosphere, offered a unique experience for pet owners, providing a space where they could enjoy quality coffee and food while spending time with their furry friends. Over the years, Boris & Horton became a staple in New York City’s canine community.

While the owners did not specify the reasons for the closure, fans of the café have expressed their disappointment online, sharing memories and expressing gratitude for the positive impact Boris & Horton had on their lives.

“This is heartbreaking,” wrote a Facebook user named Stephanie on the business’ post. The commenter shared a photo of their dog, Lucy, who they said loved to order coffee and treats at the café’s window.

Another commenter named Keara posted a photo of herself, her partner and their pup, thanking Boris & Horton for “providing a safe space for pups and pup parents, and for the wonderful memories of puppy Pilates and yummy grilled cheese sandwiches.”

The café will also always be special to Keara, she said, because it’s where she and her partner got engaged.

“B&H will always be special for us as the spot where I said ‘yes,'” she wrote.

News of the business’ closure comes just weeks after Boris & Horton’s Brooklyn located hosted a packed Puppy Bowl watch party on Feb. 11. The event — a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society — drew crowds ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, and featured paw-cuterie boards for four-legged viewers and special appearances by Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner and Best Friends’ pup Sonny, who played in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Mikhly told Brooklyn Paper at the watch party that the Driggs Avenue shop had hosted a Puppy Bowl viewing party for a few years. This year’s watch party doubled as an adoption event after Best Friends reached out to help animals find their forever homes.

In their last few days, Mikhly and Holzman invite patrons to stop by the show and share their favorite memories, in hopes of creating a paw print that will last beyond the café’s closure. Boris & Horton is also marking down its merchandise and fixtures for sale, so that its legacy may live on in the hearts — and homes — of local dog-owners.

Mikhly and Holzman’s letter ended with a plea to help support the café’s staff — and a few loving words for its most loyal patrons.

“People say that ‘dogs are the best people’ and we know that to be true.”

Boris & Horton is located at 510 Driggs Ave. in Williamsburg and 195 Ave. A in the East Village. For more information, or to shop merchandise, visit borisandhorton.com.