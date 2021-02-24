BREAKING: Hit-and-run driver kills boy in Williamsburg • Brooklyn Paper

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A hit-and-run driver killed a young boy on S. Fifth Street in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.

The boy was on his way to school near Hooper Street when the driver of a yellow school bus struck and dragged the child, before fleeing the scene, according to witnesses on the scene.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver found the deceased boy on the street and alerted the authorities around 8:35 am, according to a spokesman for the Police Department, who said the child was around 7 years old.

“Kids run to catch the bus all the time by themselves,” said Mildred Batista, who saw the deadly crash.

The Canarsie-bound B60 bus remained at the intersection and a white sheet was draped over the boy’s body around 9:45 am. The Department’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.