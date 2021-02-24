Quantcast
BREAKING: Hit-and-run driver kills boy in Williamsburg • Brooklyn Paper

Transportation

BREAKING: Hit-and-run driver kills boy in Williamsburg

Kevin DugganBy
0
comments
Posted on
A driver hit and killed a boy on S. Fifth Street in Williamsburg on Feb. 24.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A hit-and-run driver killed a young boy on S. Fifth Street in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.

The boy was on his way to school near Hooper Street when the driver of a yellow school bus struck and dragged the child, before fleeing the scene, according to witnesses on the scene. 

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver found the deceased boy on the street and alerted the authorities around 8:35 am, according to a spokesman for the Police Department, who said the child was around 7 years old. 

“Kids run to catch the bus all the time by themselves,” said Mildred Batista, who saw the deadly crash. 

The Canarsie-bound B60 bus remained at the intersection and a white sheet was draped over the boy’s body around 9:45 am. The Department’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Kevin Duggan

Kevin Duggan

Kevin Duggan hails from the distant shores of Ireland and Switzerland. He covers northern and brownstone Brooklyn neighborhoods, with a special focus on transit.

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Related Articles

More from Around New York