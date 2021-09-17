Brooklyn BagelFest coming to City Point in October

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The borough’s proudest hometown grub will be on full display at Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point next month when Brooklyn BagelFest comes to town on Oct. 2.

The bonanza, organized by the bread aficionados behind Brooklyn Bagel Blog, will feature a veritable everything bagel’s worth of noshes and celebrations of the culture surrounding the beloved piece of dough for its second iteration — it first graced the borough in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nothing is more New York than a bagel and cream cheese — the bagel has stood the test of time as New York City’s most iconic food symbol for well over a century,” said Sam Silverman, aka “The Bagel Borg,” who founded both BagelFest and the Brooklyn Bagel Blog. “We are giving it the festival it has long deserved.”

Purveyors from across the city and nation will set up shop to sample and sell their wares, and attendees will even be able to vote for the “Best Bagel” in the city. Brooklyn will be represented at the soiree by shops such as Terrace Bagels, Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe, Greenberg’s Bagels, and Bagel Pub, along with legendary lox behemoth Acme Smoked Fish.

“We are truly excited to be a part of such a revolutionary idea within the bagel industry,” said Louis Thompson Jr. of Terrace Bagels. “It is really refreshing to see all of the biggest names in the NY bagel scene coming together as one, not only to help promote small businesses but also to keep the NY tradition alive of being the bagel capital of the world!”

Panels featuring bagel experts will discuss the intricacies of the staple, and the rapper Kosha Dillz will perform “Ten Bagel Commandments,” his bagel-themed rendition of Biggie Smalls’ “Ten Crack Commandments.”

There will, of course, be booze: festival-goers will be able to enjoy a wide selection of Brooklyn Brewery beers as they munch their way through the room.

The event will take place in two sessions on Oct. 2: a morning one from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and an afternoon one from 12:30 to 3:30. Tickets cost $45 and include a free Chameleon Cold Brew and Nesquik. Tickets are limited and are being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.