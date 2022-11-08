Quantcast

Politics

ELECTION RESULTS: Polls close in Brooklyn after high-turnout midterm election

By Kirstyn Brendlen, Megan McGibney, Meaghan McGoldrick & Robert Pozarycki
comments
Posted on
people in voting booths during midterm elections
Voters cast their ballots at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The polls have closed in New York in the all-important midterm elections for control of the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and Congress.

Voter turnout was strong in Brooklyn — and across the Five Boroughs — on Election Day after nine days of early voting, with totals exceeding the 2021 turnout by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. More than a million New Yorkers cast ballots this year in crucial contests, including the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressmember Lee Zeldin.

Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7-point lead in the polls.

governor kathy hochul on midterm election day
Incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul held about a 7-point lead in the polls heading into Election Day, according to RealClearPolitics — and all eyes are on New York City as the polls close. Lloyd Mitchell

Two other statewide officials were also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sought another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looked to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.

All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats were also up for grabs. The key race to watch in New York City is in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her southern Brooklyn seat against Max Rose, the Democrat whom she beat two years ago.

At Malliotakis’ election night watch party on Staten Island, more than one supporter told Brooklyn Paper to expect a “red wave” once results were finalized.

“I believe it’s going to be a really successful night for the Republican ticket,” Staten Islander Jonathan Samanka said. “Word on the street is really good and positive.”

Voters also chose their Assembly and state Senate representative, and filled several judicial seats. Four ballot questions were also answered by the voters — many of whom in Brooklyn took to the polls focused on issues such as crime and education.

Below is a rundown of all the Brooklyn Congressional state Senate and Assembly races. Numbers will be updated periodically as the state and city Boards of Elections make them available, and current leaders will be bolded. For more information on the statewide races, and how voting for the four ballot proposals went, visit AMNY.com.

Note: Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.

Last updated at 9:30 p.m.

Assembly districts

AD44 – Parts of Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Kensington, and Borough Park

  • Democrat – Robert Carroll (incumbent)
  • Republican – Brenda Horton

AD45 – Manhattan Beach, parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay

AD46 – Parts of Coney Island, Dyker Heights, and Fort Hamilton

AD47 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Gravesend and Bensonhurst

AD49 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Borough Park, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park

AD51 – Sunset Park, Red Hook

AD52 – Navy Yard, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, parts of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus

AD54 – Parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens

  • Democrat – Erik Dilan (incumbent)
  • Republican – Korshed A. Chowdhury

AD55 – Parts of Ocean Hill, Brownsville, and Bedford-Stuyvesant

  • Democrat – Latrice Walker (incumbent)
  • Republican – Berneda Jackson

AD58 – East Flatbush, parts of Canarsie, Brownsville

Congressional districts

NY-7: Williamsburg, Greenpoint, parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens

NY-8: Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, parts of East New York and Bedford-Stuyvesant

NY-9: Crown Heights, Flatbush, parts of Kensington, Midwood, and Brownsville

  • Democrat – Yvette Clarke (incumbent)
  • Republican – Menachem Raitport

NY-10: Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, parts of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, and Manhattan

NY-11: Fort Hamilton, Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Staten Island

Senatorial districts

SD17 – Parts of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Kensington, and Sunset Park

SD23 – Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Sea Gate

SD26 – DUMBO, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out close to a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Kirstyn Brendlen

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York