ELECTION RESULTS: Polls close in Brooklyn after high-turnout midterm election

The polls have closed in New York in the all-important midterm elections for control of the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and Congress.

Voter turnout was strong in Brooklyn — and across the Five Boroughs — on Election Day after nine days of early voting, with totals exceeding the 2021 turnout by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. More than a million New Yorkers cast ballots this year in crucial contests, including the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressmember Lee Zeldin.

Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7-point lead in the polls.

Two other statewide officials were also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sought another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looked to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.