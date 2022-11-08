ELECTION RESULTS: Polls close in Brooklyn after high-turnout midterm election

The polls have closed in New York in the all-important midterm elections for control of the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and Congress.
Voter turnout was strong in Brooklyn — and across the Five Boroughs — on Election Day after nine days of early voting, with totals exceeding the 2021 turnout by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. More than a million New Yorkers cast ballots this year in crucial contests, including the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressmember Lee Zeldin.
Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7-point lead in the polls.
Two other statewide officials were also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sought another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looked to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.
All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats were also up for grabs. The key race to watch in New York City is in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her southern Brooklyn seat against Max Rose, the Democrat whom she beat two years ago.
At Malliotakis’ election night watch party on Staten Island, more than one supporter told Brooklyn Paper to expect a “red wave” once results were finalized.
“I believe it’s going to be a really successful night for the Republican ticket,” Staten Islander Jonathan Samanka said. “Word on the street is really good and positive.”
Below is a rundown of all the Brooklyn Congressional state Senate and Assembly races. Numbers will be updated periodically as the state and city Boards of Elections make them available, and current leaders will be bolded. For more information on the statewide races, and how voting for the four ballot proposals went, visit AMNY.com.
Note: Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.
Last updated at 9:30 p.m.
Assembly districts
AD44 – Parts of Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Kensington, and Borough Park
- Democrat – Robert Carroll (incumbent)
- Republican – Brenda Horton
AD45 – Manhattan Beach, parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay
- Democrat – Steven Cymbrowitz (incumbent)
- Republican – Michael Novakhov
AD46 – Parts of Coney Island, Dyker Heights, and Fort Hamilton
- Democrat – Mathylde Frontus (incumbent)
- Republican – Alec Brook-Krasny
AD47 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Gravesend and Bensonhurst
- Democrat – William Colton (incumbent)
- Republican – Dmitriy Kugel
AD49 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Borough Park, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park
- Democrat – Peter J. Abbate, Jr. (Incumbent)
- Republican – Lester Chang
AD51 – Sunset Park, Red Hook
- Democrat – Marcela Mitaynes (incumbent)
- Republican – Timothy Peterson
AD52 – Navy Yard, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, parts of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus
- Democrat – Jo Anne Simon (incumbent)
- Republican – Brett Wynkoop
AD54 – Parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens
- Democrat – Erik Dilan (incumbent)
- Republican – Korshed A. Chowdhury
AD55 – Parts of Ocean Hill, Brownsville, and Bedford-Stuyvesant
- Democrat – Latrice Walker (incumbent)
- Republican – Berneda Jackson
AD58 – East Flatbush, parts of Canarsie, Brownsville
- Democrat – Monique Chandler-Waterman (incumbent)
- Republican – Monique Allen-Davy
Congressional districts
NY-7: Williamsburg, Greenpoint, parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens
- Democrat – Nydia Velázquez (incumbent)
- Republican – Juan Pagan
NY-8: Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, parts of East New York and Bedford-Stuyvesant
- Democrat – Hakeem Jeffries (incumbent)
- Republican – Yuri Dashevsky
NY-9: Crown Heights, Flatbush, parts of Kensington, Midwood, and Brownsville
- Democrat – Yvette Clarke (incumbent)
- Republican – Menachem Raitport
NY-10: Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, parts of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, and Manhattan
- Democrat – Dan Goldman
- Republican – Benine Hamdan
NY-11: Fort Hamilton, Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Staten Island
- Democrat – Max Rose
- Republican – Nicole Malliotakis (incumbent)
Senatorial districts
SD17 – Parts of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Kensington, and Sunset Park
- Democrat – Iwen Chu
- Republican – Vito LaBella
SD23 – Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Sea Gate
- Democrat – Jessica Scarcella-Spanton
- Republican – Joseph Tirone Jr.
SD26 – DUMBO, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights
- Democrat – Andrew Gounardes
- Republican – Brian Fox