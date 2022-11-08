Some Brooklyn state Senate, Assembly races seemingly too close to call hours after polls close

Three state Senate and Assembly races in Brooklyn are seemingly too close to call as candidates remain within a few percentage points of each other hours after the polls closed at 9 p.m.

While the borough’s congressional districts were mostly open-and-shut — Democrat Max Rose conceded to Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis after she picked up more than 62% of the vote within the first hour of polls closing — voters may have to wait a little longer to see how state-level races pan out.

Assembly District 46

In the 46th Assembly District, with 89% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., incumbent Democrat Mathylde Frontus had picked up 48.55% of votes, according to unofficial New York City Board of Elections results. Her challenger, Republican Alec Brook-Krasny, edged just slightly ahead with 51.33% of the vote.

Brook-Krasny represented AD46 in Albany as a Democrat from 2006 until his resignation in 2015. In 2022, after a long break from public service — during which time he was charged with and acquitted of healthcare fraud — Brook-Krasny announced he was switching parties and running once again. Frontus has represented the district since 2018.

Assembly District 49

After nearly four decades in Albany, Democratic Assemblymember Peter Abbate’s future in state government may be in jeopardy. As of 11 p.m., with almost 94% of the vote counted, his challenger, Republican Lester Chang, had picked up 52% of the vote compared to Abbate’s 47%. Only 653 votes separate the two.

State Senate District 17

In SD17, a new southern Brooklyn district with an Asian-majority population, Democrat Iwen Chu held the slimmest of leads over Republican Vito LaBella as of 11 p.m. With 94% of the vote counted as of 11pm, Chu held just 279 more votes than LaBella, with just over 50% of the vote compared to LaBella’s 49.5%.

At Chu’s election night watch party, state Senator Andrew Gounardes urged patience.

“In southern Brooklyn we don’t have the luxury to call big blowing wins like others can in other parts of New York, that’s the case in this race,” the state senator, who handily won his race in SD26, told Chu’s supporters. “We have to fight for every vote and that’s the case in this race.”

This story is developing, and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.