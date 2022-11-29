Brooklyn Nets and Ample Hills collab to debut two new ice cream flavors in honor of team’s 10th anniversary in Brooklyn

Beloved Brooklyn-based ice cream company Ample Hills has teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets to release two brand-new flavors in celebration of the basketball team’s 10th year in the borough.

The two new “Birthday Swish” flavors are called Home Court Advantage, a dark chocolate cake ice cream with white frosting and black and white sprinkles, and Away Game, a birthday cake flavored ice cream with chocolate cake batter chunks and black and white sprinkles.

Both flavors were inspired by uniforms traditionally worn by the team at both home and away games, with the packaging featuring Ample Hill characters Walt, Whitty and PB wearing the jerseys.

“The Nets are our home team and have been woven into the fabric of Brooklyn for a decade,” said Michael Zapata, CEO of Ample Hills. “We couldn’t imagine a more incredible partnership with a brand that has deep roots in the community, like us. We’re so excited to offer two new flavors that really celebrate the team’s history at Barclays Center, a neighbor to so many of our scoop shops.”

The new flavors will be available at Ample Hill shops across New York and New Jersey and at Barclays Center, where the Nets play.

A portion of the proceeds from all Birthday Swish sales will be donated to the Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty Foundation, dedicated to aiding the health, and wellness of people of all ages.

To celebrate the launch on Nov. 27, 1,000 free samples of the new flavors were distributed at the Nets game at Barclays Center.

“Since day one Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets have been focused on spotlighting local businesses,” said Andrew Karson, senior vice president of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center. “Ample Hills is an iconic Brooklyn establishment, and our fans love their ice cream! We are excited to see this collaboration come to life and to make Nets-inspired ice cream available to our fans both at Barclays Center and throughout Brooklyn. This collaboration is truly the cherry on top for our 10-year celebration!”

To learn more about the launch and flavors, visit www.amplehills.com