Brooklyn Nets unveil new ‘City Edition’ jerseys

Brooklyn’s home team unveiled their new threads on Monday, as the Nets presented fans with their ‘City Edition’ jerseys for the 2021-22 NBA season.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NBA, and Monday aligned with the anniversary of the first-ever NBA game, which prompted the Nets and other franchises to pay homage with brand new on-court looks.

The new Nets jerseys were designed to incorporate the different eras of the franchise — from the New Jersey Americans of 1967, to the Brooklyn Nets fans know today (the New Jersey Nets moved to Brooklyn in 2012).

This year’s jerseys contrast the Nets classic black-and-white look, instead featuring the team’s origins with the red, white, and blue that were formerly worn by the Americans of yesteryear.

Other features were also included to pay tribute to previous eras and milestones. The first is the stars and stripes design — paying tribute to the iconic 1972 jersey that defined the team’s look for nearly two decades. The jersey also features the classic Nets chest panel wordmark.

The inspiration from this year’s City Edition jersey came from the navy-blue away jersey worn by the New York Nets in the American Basketball Association.

The side panel of the new jerseys, though, carry the logo from the New Jersey Nets era that went to two straight NBA Finals (2002 and 2003) and won four division titles. A red side panel with a herringbone pattern was inspired by the hardwood floors in the Barclays Center, paying tribute to their current home of Brooklyn.

“Like many of today’s Brooklynites, the Nets grew up in the suburbs and eventually transitioned to the big city in search of a bright future,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “The looks of our past will forever shape who we have become and we are proud to honor our history with this season’s City Edition collection.”