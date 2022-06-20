Brooklyn Night Market coming to Industry City

Brooklyn Night Market, an open-air food and culture market, is coming to Industry City on June 27.

The food festival extravaganza, hosted by the MASC Hospitality Group, takes after two “Night Markets” that came before. Since the launch of the Bronx Night Market in 2018 and the Uptown Night Market in 2021, MASC Hospitality Group has served over 250,000 people.

Now, the growing events team is hoping to serve even more with launch of its new Brooklyn Night Market, inspired by the previous two.

“People keep asking us repeatedly to bring the party down to Brooklyn, mostly because they are over food markets that cater to the tourist crowd,” said Marco Shalma and Beatriz Torres, owners of MASC Hospitality Group, in a joint statement. “And also, [New Yorkers] now know to ask for more, a full cuisine and culture experience, the like of what we’ve innovated in Uptown and The Bronx. When we got together with the good people from Industry City, we knew it was time.”

Like the two markets that came before, the Brooklyn Night Market will be small-business focused, primarily hosting local vendors — 70% of them POC-, female-, or immigrant-owned. Guests can expect vendors with food offerings from around the world, as well as cultural artifacts being offered by more than 50 vendors.

Some food vendors you can expect to are Tacos El Guero, Cupcake Me!, and #DeepFriedWatermelon by MD ChickAn, alongside apparel slingers like ForTheCultureNY LLC, Harlem’s Heaven Hats, and blackNugly.

But you shouldn’t just expect to eat and shop. Just like the Uptown and Bronx night markets, the Brooklyn Night Market will feature live music and performances from local DJs, bands, musicians, and youth organizations.

The Brooklyn Night Market hits Industry City (36th Street between Second and Third avenues) on Monday, June 27, from 4 to 10 p.m. Click here for more information, or to RSVP.