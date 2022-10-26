Trick or treat yo’ self to Brooklyn’s most beloved Halloween events

Halloween is creeping up and with the fall season in full effect, there are a number of spook-tacular events Brooklyn’s goblins and ghouls can get into this weekend. Here are three of our favorites.

BAMboo! Block Party

The Brooklyn Academy of Music will bring Brooklynites Halloween excitement at its annual block party on Monday, Oct. 31.

The free outdoor party will take place at 30 Lafayette Ave. between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, and will include carnival games, a candy giveaway, and trick-or-treat popcorn. Families are encouraged to wear their wackiest and wildest costumes for an afternoon of community fun.

According to a BAM spokesperson, the storied Brooklyn theater will also have an offering of classic family-friendly Halloween shorts presented inside BAM Rose Cinemas.

“We know families love the joy of celebrating Halloween, from costumes and candy to pumpkins and trick-or-treating with the neighborhood kids. There’s so much to love about this time of year, which is why our BAMboo! block party is packed with all the spooky, not scary fun that makes this season so special,” the rep said. “And this year we are excited to enchant the whole family with appropriately spooky film shorts and popcorn for the BAMboo! season.”

The Great ‘Pup’kin

Fort Greene will go to the dogs this Halloween with the return of its beloved pet costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event’s founder, Kath Hansen, says The Great ‘Pup’kin started in 1999 as a light-hearted game between friends to dress their dogs in silly outfits. However, Hansen had the idea to expand it to the entire neighborhood and include a judging panel and prizes — and she’s gearing up for the 24th annual costume contest.

“[When it started] it was basically me and my six friends with our dogs in costumes but now there are over 100 dogs in costumes and thousands of people come and watch it. So it’s gotten to be very popular,” said Hansen. “This whole thing just spiraled into this big event and really I think a lot of people in Brooklyn are creative so [we’re] giving them an avenue to express creativity.”

Families are encouraged to join their furry friends in the costume fun. The event is free to attend and begins at noon. Registration will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Coney Island kids parade

The Alliance for Coney Island is teaming up with Councilmember Ari Kagan’s office to host the 12th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day of free activities will take place at Maimonides Park, home to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Young children and teens are invited to enjoy fall festivities ranging from magic shows, inflatable mazes, arts-and-crafts, and even a special performance by the Big Apple Leadership of the Arts Marching Band. Luna Park will also be giving out wristbands granting children up to age 14 four hours of unlimited rides.

Contest participants stand to win exciting prizes in the following categories: Most Creative Costume, Best Group Costume, Funniest Costume, and lastly, Best Coney Island Themed Costume.

Registration will open on-site the day of the event. For more information visit the event invite site.