This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Two shot in Brownsville barber shop: NYPD

A double shooting in Brownsville barber shop on Aug. 1.
Two were injured in a shooting at a Brownsville barber shop on Aug. 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two people were shot in a Brownsville barber shop on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD. 

Officers arrived on the scene at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, after a 911 call reported an active shooting at 557 Chester St. 

There, they found a 22 year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his right arm inside of the barber shop at the corner of Lott Avenue, along with a 68 year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his torso a few doors down, at 554 Chester St. 

NYPD investigates a double shooting in Brownsville barber shop on Aug. 1.
The NYPD is still investigating the incident. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Both victims were transported to Brookdale University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an unknown individual walked in front of the locations and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene of the crime.

So far, no arrests have been made and a police investigation is ongoing.

Bullet casings discovered following a double shooting in Brownsville barber shop on Aug. 1.
Bullet casings were found on the scene after the shooting.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The 73rd Precinct, which serves Brownsville and Ocean Hill has seen a near 8% increase in crime since last year, per NYPD statistics, though shootings in the nabe are down nearly 40% compared to this time last year. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

