One dead in shooting outside Crown Heights bodega

A gunman shot and killed a man outside a Crown Heights bodega on Monday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot twice — once in the torso and once in the right ankle, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have not named any suspects in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrapped caution tape around the bodega and searched the area for bullet casings and other evidence in the hours after the shooting.

According to NYPD data, there has been one shooting incident and one murder so far this year in the 77th Precinct, which includes northern Crown Heights. In both 2022 and 2021, the precinct saw 11 total murders — down from 20 in 2020 and 14 in 2021.

Last week, a 25-year-old man was shot and injured onboard a bus in a section of Crown Heights that sits in the neighboring 71st Precinct.