One dead in shooting outside Crown Heights bodega

police investigate scene of crown heights shooting
One man was shot and killed in a shooting outside a Crown Heights bodega on Monday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A gunman shot and killed a man outside a Crown Heights bodega on Monday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot twice — once in the torso and once in the right ankle, according to police. 

crown heights bodega shooting
Shots were fired just after 1pm outside a Sterling Place bodega. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Paramedics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have not named any suspects in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrapped caution tape around the bodega and searched the area for bullet casings and other evidence in the hours after the shooting.

cops investigate scene of shooting
Police marked bullet casings on the ground on the scene of the shooting. The identity of the victim is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to NYPD data, there has been one shooting incident and one murder so far this year in the 77th Precinct, which includes northern Crown Heights. In both 2022 and 2021, the precinct saw 11 total murders — down from 20 in 2020 and 14 in 2021. 

cops investigate scene of crown heights shooting
The identity and motivation of the shooting are still unknown at this time, cops said. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Last week, a 25-year-old man was shot and injured onboard a bus in a section of Crown Heights that sits in the neighboring 71st Precinct. 

About the Author

Kirstyn Brendlen

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

