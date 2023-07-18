Firefighters rescue construction worker buried in Bushwick trench collapse

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters in Bushwick rescued a construction worker who became trapped in a trench collapse at a construction site on Tuesday morning.

The sides of an excavation site collapsed at 659 Flushing Ave. just after 9:40 a.m. on July 18, trapping the worker in roughly three feet of debris.

Units from the specialized Squad Company 1, Squad Company 252, Rescue Company 2 and Rescued Company 4 worked to shore up the collapsed area before Engine Company 211, 216, and Ladders 108 and 104 removed the victim by hand with the assistance of a Con Edison vacuum truck — which is used to removed to use heavy debris from structures.

FDNY Rescue Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition just after 10:45 a.m. The Department of Buildings was on scene assessing the situation.

According to city records, the three-story building was slated for a full demolition. In February, the contractor, Red Brick Property Management, was issued a violation for failing to notify the city before beginning demolition work, though the violation was later dismissed.

Red Brick Property Management has racked up several violations with the DOB and the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, per city records. Earlier this year, the company was dinged with several safety violations at a construction site in the Bronx — including failing to provide proper fall protection for construction workers. All of those violations were considered “resolved” by the city as of July 18.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

-Additional reporting by Kirstyn Brendlen