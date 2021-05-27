Construction worker dies after fatal fall at Flatbush Savings Bank site

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A construction worker died Thursday morning after he fell from the top of a Flatbush construction site.

The 49-year-old Bronx man was working with a crew on the roof at the Flatbush Savings Bank building construction site at around 8:30 am on May 27 when the floor gave way and he fell approximately four stories to the ground, police said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found by EMS with trauma to his head and body. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The bank, built in 1927, is currently being demolished to make way for a nine-story, 86,000-square-foot mixed-use building. The building is owned by hotel developers Nehalkumar and Anish Gandhi, who are spearheading the redevelopment project.

Demolition of the bank building began in March, after an effort by a local community group to get the building landmarked failed.

A neighbor who often walks by the site told Brooklyn Paper that the construction work has been done in “a very unsafe manner.”

“They would throw debris every which way without regard,” said the resident, John Silver. “I called 311 several times to report them.”

Officials on-site said work was stopped for the day.

Calls to a phone number for Ameristar Construction, listed on the site’s scaffolding, were unreturned as of press time. Attempts to reach the developers were also unsuccessful.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

This story is developing. Check back for updates.