Man in distress shuts down traffic on Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD

A distressed man shut down service on the Williamsburg Bridge on Friday morning.

The Williamsburg Bridge has reopened to car traffic and subway trains after police shuttered the bridge this morning due to a man in distress on the bridge’s cables, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper officers received reports of a person in distress on the bridge at 3:10 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old male traversing bridge beams.

After several hours, the male was removed to a New York City Health+Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn during the altercation. They also removed power from the below J, M and Z train lines, which cross the Williamsburg Bridge — pausing J service between Essex Street and Myrtle Avenue and M service between 57th Street and Marcy Avenue hampering, the morning commute for thousands of New Yorkers. Service was restored at approximately 9:52 am.

According to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, delays are expected to persist throughout the day.

Update: Williamsburg Bridge has reopened. Expect residual delays. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4rqF7 https://t.co/6jIIfBwxXS — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 27, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams also shared a post on X claiming a suspect had been taken into custody, though an NYPD spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper no one had been into custody.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.