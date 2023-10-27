Man in distress shuts down traffic on Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD

The Williamsburg Bridge has reopened to car traffic and subway trains after police shuttered the bridge this morning due to a man in distress on the bridge’s cables, according to the NYPD.
A police spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper officers received reports of a person in distress on the bridge at 3:10 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old male traversing bridge beams.
After several hours, the male was removed to a New York City Health+Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.
Officers closed the bridge in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn during the altercation. They also removed power from the below J, M and Z train lines, which cross the Williamsburg Bridge — pausing J service between Essex Street and Myrtle Avenue and M service between 57th Street and Marcy Avenue hampering, the morning commute for thousands of New Yorkers. Service was restored at approximately 9:52 am.
According to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, delays are expected to persist throughout the day.
Update: Williamsburg Bridge has reopened. Expect residual delays. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4rqF7 https://t.co/6jIIfBwxXS
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 27, 2023
Mayor Eric Adams also shared a post on X claiming a suspect had been taken into custody, though an NYPD spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper no one had been into custody.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.