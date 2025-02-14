Firefighters rescue 11 from burning Crown Heights brownstone, one first responder hit by truck

FDNY crews work to knock down flames at a three-story brownstone on Eastern Parkway, where 11 people were rescued.

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a burning brownstone in Brooklyn on Friday morning, while one firefighter was injured after being struck by a firetruck, authorities said.

Crews responded to a fire at 659 Eastern Parkway just after 10:15 a.m. and found heavy flames on the second and third floors of the three-story building, the FDNY said. Firefighters located the victims while battling the blaze and removed them from the building.

All 11 victims were taken to a local hospital, including two civilians in serious condition. One firefighter and four civilians sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while two firefighters and six civilians were treated for minor injuries, officials said. The first responder struck by the truck was among those treated for minor injuries.

More than 100 firefighters used three hose lines to bring the fire under control at 11:40 a.m. Searches of the building found no additional victims.

The FDNY Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.