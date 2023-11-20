Fire breaks out in East Flatbush apartment building with record of code violations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters quickly doused an all-hands fire that broke out on the first floor of a residential building in East Flatbush Sunday morning.

FDNY personnel were met with heavy smoke streaming from the first floor of 1828 Nostrand Ave. when they arrived on the scene just after 9:20 a.m on Nov. 19. No injuries were reported, according to the FDNY, who said searches for people trapped throughout the building proved negative. The first floor of the building was under construction at the time of the fire, while the second and third floors were occupied apartments.

The fire was placed under control at 10:05 a.m. The FDNY is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

According to city records, 1828 Nostrand Ave. has amassed a several violations with the city’s departments of Buildings and Housing Preservation and Development. Thirty-three open HPD violations show apartments in the building are infested with roaches and mice, while others are missing smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Building management has not acted to fix the issues, per the HPD.

According to DOB records, a tenant filed a complaint regarding faulty electrical wiring in the building on Nov. 29, 2022. The complaint was closed two weeks later after a DOB agent failed to gain access to the building on two occasions. The building also has 28 open violations for failures to file a periodic boiler inspection reports.