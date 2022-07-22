Quantcast

Firefighters battle blaze in vacant Gowanus commercial building

DSC_7217
Firefighters quickly contained a fire in a vacant commerical building at 235 Nevins St. on Thursday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly snubbed out a blaze inside a vacant commercial building on Nevins Street late Thursday night.

First responders arrived at 235 Nevins St. in Gowanus just before 10 p.m. on July 21 to find fire emanating from the building’s first floor, extending to the roof. Smoke eaters utilized two hose lines and a tower ladder to knock down the fire.

Firefighters canvass the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Searches throughout turned up negative results and the fire was placed under control at 11:01 p.m. 

Members were removed from the roof over concerns of structural stability, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Department officials.

 

