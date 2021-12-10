Quantcast

Police & Fire

Firefighters briefly trapped after battling massive Brooklyn Heights blaze

By
0
comments
Posted on
Firefighters battle a four-alarm blaze on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights Friday morning, Dec. 10.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A harrowing four-alarm fire destroyed a Brooklyn Heights brownstone and left firefighters briefly trapped Friday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out just after 6 am in the rear of 132 Montague St. near Henry Street. Firefighters received a call at 6:08 am and were on the scene within five minutes, according to Chief of Operation John Hodgens. 

Hodgens said smoke eaters quickly found fire on the second, third, fourth, and fifth floors of the building and worked to extinguish it over the course of two hours. 

A group of firefighters became briefly trapped within the building but were quickly removed, according to the department. Four firefighters were injured, including one who suffered a neck injury. No civilians were injured, but one resident of the building was displaced from their home.  

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“It’s extremely difficult, it’s a very emotional and nerve-wracking situation,” said Hodgens. “But we’re trained to do it.” 

The building is situated within the Montague Street commercial corridor and has a cafe and an eyewear shop on its lower levels. 

“It’s a tough time for a fire like this, we have a lot of businesses on the block,” said Hodgens. “We wish everybody well, but thank God there were no injuries to civilians.” 

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Ben Verde

A third generation Brooklynite, Ben Verde is living the dream covering Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Crown Heights, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens for his hometown newspaper. Verde’s name first graced the pages of Brooklyn Paper in 2018 as an intern covering the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York