Four firefighters hurt taming three-alarm Bensonhurst blaze

Firefighter on ladder
A firefighter at the scene of a third-alarm fire on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst Wednesday.
Photo by Llyod Mitchell

Four firefighters were injured while taming a tense, three-alarm fire in Bensonhurst early Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to 7906 17th Ave. just past noon on June 15, at which time they were met with heavy smoke and fire billowing out from the two-story, mixed-use building with a storefront below and apartments above.

“There were people in the commercial entry as well as the apartments upstairs,” Fire Department officials told Brooklyn Paper. “They were removed and exited without injury.”

No occupants of the building were harmed, but four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters worked to battle the blaze, which injured four first responders, for more than an hour.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officials say the flames called for 33 units and 138 firefighters and EMS personnel. The blaze was was eventually subdued at around 1:30 p.m.

Fire Marshals were still on the scene late Wednesday afternoon, and will continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

