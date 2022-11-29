Former Cyclones assistant manager Gary Perone inducted into New York Baseball Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame honored 18 individuals who have made countless contributions to their community, on and off the field — among them, former Brooklyn Cyclones Assistant General Manager Gary Perone.

Perone, who spoke at the 2022 induction dinner in Troy, New York, began his career in 2001 with the New York Mets Minor League affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones, helping return baseball to Brooklyn. He served as the director of community relations and later the assistant general manager until 2021.

Perone has also long been committed to making the game of baseball a diverse and inclusive sport. In 2008, he received a presidential citation for helping create and mobilizing the diversity and inclusion program that later became a league-wide initiative. Later, in 2012, Perone co-founded the Borough Cup, a city-wide league that united the five boroughs through baseball.

Most recently, in 2018, Perone was recognized by World Wrestling Entertainment as a Community Champion for his helping to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and WWE’s Connors Cure.

“Giving back is more important than anything else,” said Perone, in his induction speech. “I always tell them, ‘No one’s bigger than the game.’ If the game went on strike this year, we would still be playing baseball somewhere on a sandlot. It’s the people in this room who make the game what it is. Thank you so much for bringing us all together because baseball is family.”

Perone currently serves as general manager and executive vice president of the Staten Island FerryHawks in his hometown of 25 years. He is entering his 22nd year in professional baseball in New York City.