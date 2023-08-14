67-year-old man beaten in Carroll Gardens subway mugging: NYPD

The four suspects who cops say attacked and robbed a 67-year-old aboard a F train on Sunday.

Police are looking for the group of men who brutally attacked an older man during a subway mugging on Sunday.

The NYPD released images of the four alleged suspects sought for the Aug. 13 robbery, which occurred at around 2:25 a.m. on a northbound F train passing through Carroll Gardens.

According to cops, the group of men approached the 67-year-old man as he sat aboard the moving train and demanded he hand over his money. The men then punched the victim multiple times about the head before stealing his cellphone and senior MetroCard.

The four perps exited the train at the Carroll Street station and fled out of the station in a direction not known to cops.

The incident was reported to the 76th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30. EMS treated the injured man at the scene for minor injuries.

Cops are now asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate the four individuals captured on security cameras at the scene.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6, when the most recent NYPD data is available, transit crime was down in the 76th Police Precinct, where the incident occurred — just one transportation crime has been reported in 2023 — but in the same time period, there had been 63 felony assaults and 43 robberies recorded in the precinct. When compared to the same period last year, robberies are up by 39% while felony assaults are up by 17%.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.