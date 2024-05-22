Starry cinema: Your guide to free and low-cost outdoor movies in Brooklyn this summer

Memorial Day is nearly here, and come summertime, there’s nothing better than heading to the movie theater to take in all the new blockbusters or revisiting your favorite summertime flicks, whether that’s “Dirty Dancing” or “Jaws.”

But why waste the good weather indoors? Brooklyn is chock full of free and low-cost outdoor movies all summer long, so you can roll out a blanket and enjoy a great film and a breezy evening. Here’s your guide to outdoor movies in Kings County:

Rooftop Films series

Starting this month, Rooftop Films is screening free movies in unique locations all across Brooklyn – in parks, local cultural centers, and even in Green-Wood Cemetery. The season kicked off on May 21 with a screening of Wong Kar Wai’s searing 1996 romance “Happy Together” at Fort Greene Park and continues through the end of August with short films, indie flicks, and even Pride-themed shorts in June. With their wide variety of movies, there’s something for every movie buff!

Check out their full calendar and RSVP for your free seat at rooftopfilms.com.

Paramount Plus Movie Nights

Paramount+ is teaming up with Brooklyn Magazine, the Prospect Park Alliance, and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso are teaming up for a huge series of free movie nights in Brooklyn this summer! From June to September, films will be shown in McCarren Park, Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, and in Coney Island.

The series starts with “Zoolander” in McCarren Park on June 7, and the full calendar includes “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” in Prospect Park on June 26, the 90s classic “Love and Basketball” in Coney Island on Aug. 1, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in Fort Greene Park on Sept. 5.

The full slate of movies is available at paramountplusmovienights.com. RSVP is encouraged but not required!

“Movies Under the Stars”

The city’s Parks Department is making good use of all that open space this summer with plenty of free films for all ages! In Brooklyn, the fun started with a kid-friendly showing of “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” in Kaiser Park on May 21. Other highlights include “Barbie” at WNYC Transmitter Park on May 31 and a filmed version of Shakespeare in the Park’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in McCarren Park on July 17.

Every event is free, and moviegoers can bring their own blankets, chairs, and snacks! Find out more at nycgovparks.org/events.

Movies With A View at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Bridge Park has one of the best views in the entire city — making it the perfect place for some outdoor movie nights! Enjoy a glittering view of Manhattan and a weekly movie every Thursday night during July and August. The full slate hasn’t yet been announced — titles and details will be released at the end of May — but the park will offer family-friendly movies on five nights starting on July 18.

Keep an eye out for more details and find a fill list of films at brooklynbridgepark.org/events!

Vale Cinema Series

The Vale Cinema Series isn’t free, but it does offer a delightful cinematic experience on the rooftop of the iconic William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg. Viewers can enjoy some great summer flicks — from blockbusters to indie favorites — while enjoying the view, sipping on cocktails, and munching on Westlight’s new taco menu.

The Vale Cinema Series has already begun, and their next flick, “Dirty Dancing,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 3, with “Bottoms” slated for June 17 and “The Turf Club” for later on in the season. Tickets start at $20, with “Lounge Seating” available for a higher price. Get tickets and more information at thewilliamvale.com.