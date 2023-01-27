Inaugural Brooklyn Power List honors most influential in Brooklyn

Hundreds of supporters cheered and danced throughout the night as the 2023 Power List of Brooklyn honorees were celebrated at El Caribe Caterers on Thursday. The individuals selected for the Power List make Brooklyn the thriving and vibrant place it is to live, work and play.

The lively networking event celebrated extraordinary men and women from a broad spectrum of the business and nonprofit world who were recognized for their commitment, impact and influence in the Brooklyn community.

“Its a true honor to be in the room with so many powerful and influential people,” said Philip Guarnieri, CEO of Empire State Bank. “I’m humbled.”

Guarnieri also noted that helping small businesses makes for more vibrant communities and that Empire State Bank was honored to sponsor the event.

The event was hosted by Schneps Media, publishers of amNY Metro, Brooklyn Paper, Bay News, Brooklyn Graphic, Park Slope Courier, Bay Ridge Courier, Caribbean Life and El Correo.

“I am delighted to be joined by eight of my colleagues and humbled to be part of this inaugural event,” said Charles Bove, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of One Brooklyn Health-Interfaith Hospital.

Anthony Hebert, the Borough Director for the New York City Mayor’s office, accepted both his and Mayor Adams’ award as members of the 2023 Power List of Brooklyn.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” said Hebert. “The Schneps family has taken the coverage and responsibility of real journalism to another level.”

The event also featured a raffle from which one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the nonprofit Butterflies by Blaq Inc., which provides free hair replacements to children who have experienced hair loss due to illnesses.

“I am so happy to be honored,” said Dr. Kimberly Cline, President of Long Island University.

Cline expounded upon the vision of Long Island University during her acceptance speech, asking her fellow honorees to collaborate with her for the benefit of Brooklyn’s students.

“We want to help students from Brooklyn graduate without so much debt,” said Cline. “Please reach out. I’d love to work with you and help our kids in Brooklyn.”

The celebration was a night to remember for all the honorees and supporters.

“Brooklyn has to be the most intelligent borough in the world,” said Richard Davis, President of TWU Local 100, to vigorous agreement from the crowd. “I’m happy to see my colleagues from so many diverse groups in this room.”

Davis reminded attendees that TWU Local 100 will negotiate a new contract for MTA workers this coming May.

“We worked through COVID,” said Davis, “and we want to make sure the city honors our work.”

The honorees represent what makes Brooklyn tick, and Schneps Media is proud to bring together these individuals, support one another, do business and build community.

Brooklyn Power List 2023 Honorees

Hon. Eric Adams, New York City Mayor

Prissana Alston, Ed.D., RN, NEA-BC, One Brooklyn Health Chief Nurse Executive

Gina Argento, President & CEO, Broadway Stages, Ltd.

Julian Bannister, Co-Founder, The BOYS Elite Matchmaking

Anthony Beckford, Founder & Owner, Royalty Consulting, SoSincere Entertainment, Rated X Energy Drink CEO

Erna Blackman, Founder, Butterflies by Blaq Inc.

Donald R. Boomgaarden Ph.D, President, St. Joseph’s University New York

Charles Bove, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President, One Brooklyn Health-Interfaith Hospital

Cahill Regina, Chair, North Flatbush Avenue Business Improvement District

Hon. Iwen Chu, New York State Senator, District 17

Lucina Clarke, Executive Director, My Time Inc.

Dr. Kimberly Cline, President, Long Island University

Onida Coward Mayers, Senior Vice President, The MirRam Group

Richard Davis, President, TWU Local 100

Tracy L. Dowlat, RN Clinical Risk Management & Corporate Compliance/Privacy Officer, Vice President of Clinical Administration, One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale Hospital

Craig A. Eaton, Esq., Senior Partner, Eaton & Torrenzano LLP

Hon. Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn District Attorney

Philip Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer, Empire State Bank

Hon. Jennifer Gutiérrez, Council Member, District 34

Anthony “Tony” Herbert, Office of the Mayor Brooklyn Borough Director

Wayne Ho, President & CEO, Chinese-American Planning Council

Oma Holloway, Chief Operating Officer, Bridge Street Development Corp.

Hon. Letitia James, New York State Attorney General

Rickard Jean-Noel, Founder, The Real Word Ministries Inc.



Erik Joerss, Director of Government Affairs, NYC Charter School Center

Yannick Jules-Bannister, Co-Founder, The BOYS Elite Matchmaking

Ambassador Dr. Sima Karetnaya, USA Global Peace Ambassador Country Director and WHO Medical Expert, Global Peace Chain and World Health Organization

Justin Kelton, Co-Chair, Abrams Fensterman LLP Partner, Litigation Department

Dr. Kurt Kodroff, Chief Quality Officer, One Brooklyn Health

Aaron Koffman, President, The Hudson Companies

Fred Kreizman, Commissioner, Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit

Rev. Edward Lai, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare

Svetlana Lipyanskaya, Chief Executive Officer, MPA, NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health

Joanna Mayfield Marks, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Brown Harris Stevens

Matthew Orama, Senior Government Relations Associate, CMW Strategies LLC

Abigail Palanca, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, The Abby Palanca Team at SERHANT



Marjorie Parker, President & CEO, JobsFirstNYC

Randy Peers, President & CEO, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

Margaret Pickersgill, RN, MSN, Assistant Vice President of Nursing, One Brooklyn Health-Interfaith Hospital

Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, President & CEO, Brooklyn Community Foundation

Dr. Patricia Ramsey, President, Medgar Evers College

Renee Regnier, Development Manager, American Cancer Society

Dr. Wayne Riley, President, SUNY Downstate Health and Sciences University

Sanford Rubenstein, Partner, Rubenstein & Rynecki

Carren Samuel, Administrative Director, One Brooklyn Health-Kingsbrook Hospital

Maria Schaefer, Vice President, Director of Cash Management Services, Ponce Bank

Dr. Claudia V. Schrader, President, Kingsborough Community College

Thomas Smith, Chief Nursing Officer, One Brooklyn Health-Kingsbrook Hospital

Diana Sullivan, Vice President of Operations, One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale Hospital

Valerie D. White, Executive Director, LISC NY

Hon. Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate of the City of New York



Trip Yang, Founder, Trip Yang Strategies

Andrea Zaldivar, Ed. D, M.S., ANP-BC, Director of Complex Care Management/Social Determinants of Health, MetroPlusHealth

Hon. Stefani Zinerman, NYS Assemblymember, District 56