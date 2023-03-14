Man cuffed for killing off-duty cop during botched robbery, faces life sentence

An East Harlem man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty NYPD officer during a botched Brooklyn robbery is facing life in prison if convicted, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

Randy Jones was arraigned on charges including murder and attempted robbery before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun, who ordered the 38-year-old defendant be held without bail, Gonzalez said.

Adeed Fayaz, a five-year police veteran, was murdered when attempting to purchase a Honda Pilot from a seller on Facebook Marketplace in East New York on February 4.

The husband, and father of two, died of his injuries at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center on Feb. 7.

“Police Officer Adeed Fayaz’ death is a terrible and tragic loss for his family, friends, NYPD colleagues, and the public he selflessly served. My thoughts are with all who are grieving his loss and my office will vigorously seek justice on his behalf,” said Gonzalez.

According to the investigation, Officer Fayaz and his brother-in-law planned to meet with the seller of a Honda Pilot advertised for $24,000 on Facebook Marketplace at approximately 7 p.m, in the vicinity of 452 Ruby Street, in East New York.

Prosecutors allege that Jones, who advertised the vehicle and arranged the meeting, pulled a gun and demanded money from Officer Fayaz and his brother-in-law who had left the cash in Fayaz’ car.

Jones is alleged to have shot Fayaz in the head after demanding the cash. The brother-in-law used Officer Fayaz’ gun to fire a hail of bullets at Jones as he fled the scene.

Jones was apprehended by police in a hotel in Rockland County on February 7.

He is now charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

Jones was also indicted for allegedly luring another person to the same location after advertising a Honda Odyssey for sale on Facebook Marketplace on January 13.

When the buyer arrived at the scene, Jones allegedly pulled a gun and demanded money, robbing him of approximately $18,000.

Jones was ordered to return to court on May 17 where faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the top count.