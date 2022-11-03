Quantcast

Man found dead in freezer of Canarsie bagel shop

Photo Nov 03 2022, 10 04 33 AM
Police investigate a report of a person found dead inside Beigel’s Bagels in Canarsie Thursday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops say a man was found dead in the freezer room of a Canarsie bagel shop Thursday morning.

The victim was an employee of Beigel’s Bagels near E. 56th Street and Avenue D, where police suspect the 33-year-old worker locked himself in the freezer overnight, according to a New York Daily News report.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the call around 8 a.m., cops said.

The New York City Police Department has not yet released the victim’s name.

Investigators canvass the area outside of Beigel’s Bagels, where a worker was found frozen to death Thursday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Beigel’s Bagels, a family business first founded in Poland, dates back to 1934. In 2015, the shop expanded to Canarsie, where owners opened a “sprawling” new facility meant to produce its goods on a larger scale, according to its website.

The shop could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

