Two men die of suspected overdoses in Maria Hernandez Park • Brooklyn Paper

Police & Fire

Two men die of suspected overdoses in Maria Hernandez Park

Police and Parks Department patrol investigate two dead men found at Maria Hernandez Park in Bushwick on Feb. 25.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two men died of suspected overdoses in Bushwick’s Maria Hernandez Park on Thursday afternoon.

Passers-by found the unconscious 26-year-old and 40-year-old men on benches in the green space near Knickerbocker Avenue and Starr Street at 1 pm, according to a police spokesman. 

There were no signs injuries but cops found several bottles of booze around the men, according to a law enforcement source, who said they suspect the men died from an overdose. 

Police and Parks Department enforcement patrols investigated the scene on the afternoon of Feb. 25, but the authorities have not yet released the victims’ names pending family notification. 

The city’s Medical Examiner did not immediately provide a cause of death. 

NYPD and NYC Parks officers cordoned off the Knickerbocker Avenue park Thursday afternoon.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

