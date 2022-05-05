Quantcast

NYPD officer shoots man after being stabbed in Coney Island, cops say

Police cordon off the area and gather evidence after an officer shot a man near the Brooklyn Department of Motor Vehicles office on West 8th Street in Coney Island on May 5.
A police officer shot a man in Coney Island Thursday afternoon after reportedly being stabbed by the very same man, cops say.

The incident took place at about 1 pm near the Brooklyn Department of Motor Vehicles office on West 8th Street. Police say that the officer was stabbed in the hand, after which the boy in blue fired his weapon at the aggressor, striking them in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Police canvass the area shortly after the incident took place.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

It’s unclear what prompted the altercation between the officer and civilian, and the incident remains under investigation. The NYPD is urging residents to avoid the block of West 8th Street between Neptune and Surf avenues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

