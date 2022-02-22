Quantcast

Police arrest driver who killed teacher Matthew Jensen in McGuinness Boulevard hit-and-run

john jensen with matthew jensens phone
John Ogren, cousin of teacher Matthew Jensen, holds up Matthew’s phone after he was killed in a hit-and-run on McGuinness Boulevard last year. Police arrested the driver who killed Jensen on Tuesday morning.
File photo by Dean Moses

Nine months after beloved P.S. 110 teacher Matthew Jensen was killed in a hit-and-run on McGuinness Boulevard, police have arrested the driver who took his life.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Tariq Witherspoon on Tuesday morning, charging him with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding.

mcguiness intersection of bayard where matthew jensen was killed
The NYPD has arrested the driver who hit and killed teacher Matthew Jensen on McGuinness Boulevard last year. Google Maps

Witherspoon allegedly hit Jensen in a Rolls-Royce as the 58-year-old crossed a five-lane stretch of McGuinness Boulevard at Bayard Street just before 1 am on May 18, 2021. He did not stop after striking Jensen, who was found with severe injuries and pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

Jensen’s death spurred new calls for a city-funded redesign of the notoriously dangerous McGuinness Boulevard and the creation of the Make McGuinness Safe Coalition, a local group calling for myriad safety and quality of life improvements for the street.

Last summer, days after Jensen was killed, then-mayor Bill de Blasio pledged $39 million for a full redesign of McGuinness Boulevard. Construction is expected to begin later this year, though the city’s Department of Transportation has not yet released its plans for the street. Interim safety measures, like shorter traffic light cycles at night and a new crosswalk at Bayard Street, have been installed in the meantime, the department said at an October meeting.

deblasio matthew jensen rally
Then-mayor Bill de Blasio pledged $39 million to redesign McGuinness Boulevard after teacher Matthew Jensen was hit and killed on the roadway last spring. File photo by Dean Moses

Dozens of cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers have been killed or seriously injured on the 1.5-mile stretch, which connects the Pulaski Bridge and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, in the last decade. In January, a 75-year-old pedestrian was hit and injured as she crossed a particularly dangerous section of the boulevard between Norman and Meserole avenues.

