In a pickle: CityPickle opens pop-up pickleball courts at Industry City

The pickleball craze has arrived in Brooklyn with the addition of several pop-up pickleball courts at Industry City.

Pickleball, a tennis-esque sport which incorporates elements of badminton and ping-pong has exploded in popularity over the past few years, with temporary and permanent courts opening all across the city.

CityPickle, the fledgling organization behind the Industry City pop-up, has had an impressive rise to success. After an initial launch with locations at both Hudson Yards and the TWA Hotel in 2022, CityPickle has opened several permanent and pop-up pickleball locations throughout New York.

Now, CityPickle and its co-sponsor the Brooklyn Aces have brought new courts to the Box Factory at Industry City for pickleball players aged 8 to 88 to enjoy through mid-December. Players are invited to rent courts to play with their own teams, or sign up for a pickleball clinic with an experiences instructor.

“We are proud to host CityPickle’s first pop-up location in Brooklyn,” said Jim Somoza, Managing Director of Industry City. “Industry City continues to cultivate an environment of innovation and creativity and we are so excited to add CityPickle to our roster of top-tier amenities for tenants and activities for visitors.”

Already a popular venue for Brooklynites, Industry City’s sprawling 35-acre facility on the waterfront in Sunset Park is home to hundreds of Brooklyn’s most promising businesses, shops, and restaurants.

In addition to this most recent launch at Industry City, CityPickle has also opened pickleball courts at Wollman Rink in Central Park, thus creating the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast boasting 14 courts and a total of 196 hours of play a day.

“Our mission at CityPickle is to bring the joy and community of pickleball to as many New Yorkers as possible, “ said CityPickle co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai. “Launching in Industry City is a milestone moment for us that marks our first ever courts in Brooklyn, and we could not think of a more perfect location and partner.”

The courts at CityPickle at Industry City are open Sunday through Wednesday between 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday between 7 a.m.- 11 p.m. Court rentals are $80 per hour with CityPickle paddles available for rent or for purchase at $6 per paddle.