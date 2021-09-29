Robert Brennan named Bishop of Brooklyn, replaces longtime Bishop DiMarzio

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Catholic Church has named Robert Brennan as the new Bishop of Brooklyn, replacing the long-tenured and scandal-plagued Bishop Nichoas DiMarzio who has served in the capacity since 2003.

Brennan, 59, is a Bronx native and has served as the Bishop of Columbus, Ohio since 2019.

“I came to know amazing people in the Diocese of Columbus and there is a tremendous sadness in leaving them behind,” Brennan said in a statement. “As I prepare for a return to New York, I am ready and eager to embrace the people of Brooklyn and Queens as their pastor. Knowing we are loved by Jesus, we will strive to show others his face, bearing the Joy of the Gospel and the Splendor of Truth. In the end, that’s what it is all about – in Columbus, Brooklyn, and around the world.”

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop DiMarzio on Wednesday, who submitted his resignation back in 2019 upon reaching 75 years of age.

“In the selection of Bishop Robert Brennan, the Holy Father has called upon a native New Yorker to return to lead the faithful of Brooklyn and Queens,” DiMarzio said in a statement. “On behalf of the Diocese of Brooklyn, I welcome Bishop Brennan who I have known for many years, with confidence in his ability to lead our Catholic community and build upon the pastoral achievements we have made. It has truly been an honor to serve as Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn for 18 years.”

Brennan was born in the Bronx and was raised on Long Island. He was ordained as a priest in 1989. Before his service in Columbus, he served as Auxiliary Bishop at the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island.

DiMarzio’s resignation comes just weeks after he was cleared of child sexual abuse charges by an internal church probe; he had stood accused by two men of sexually abusing them when they were altar boys and DiMarzio was a priest in New Jersey in the 70s.

The Church is still facing a civil lawsuit in New Jersey under that state’s Child Victims Act. An attorney for DiMarzio’s accusers told Brooklyn Paper last month that the internal Church probe was “biased” and lacked legitimacy, and that the accusers would continue to seek a remedy in court.

“The retirement of Bishop DiMarzio will not prevent the two separate civil lawsuits against Bishop DiMarzio from proceeding,” said Attorney Mitchell Garabedian in an emailed statement. Garabedian represents two plaintiffs who have two civil lawsuits against the now-retired bishop, and others, in New Jersey.

The plaintiffs allege that they were sexually abused as minors by DiMarzio.

“The recent finding of the Vatican clearing Bishop DiMarzio of sexual abuse was the result of a biased investigation rendered by a self-serving Vatican court with a predetermined agenda,” Garabedian said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.