Pedestrian in critical condition after driver jumped curb in Sheepshead Bay crash: NYPD

A pedestrian is in the hospital and a driver has been arrested after a dangerous crash in Sheepshead Bay.

A car mounted the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian after colliding with another vehicle in Sheepshead Bay on Thursday evening, leaving the female victim in a critical condition, police said.

The vehicles, a Nissan NV200 van and a Mercedes Benz C300, slammed into each other just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of East 27th Street and Avenue W. The Mercedes jumped the curb and pinned a 44-year-old victim, causing severe leg injuries.

Paramedics transported the woman to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was in critical condition on Friday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene after the incident, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, the 60-year-old male driver of the Nissan van was traveling northbound on East 27th Street at Avenue W when he collided with the Mercedes Benz C300, operated by a 22-year-old man, as he was traveling eastbound on Avenue W.

The Mercedes then continued eastbound towards the northeast corner of the intersection. After colliding with a parked Mazda Miata, the Mercedes mounted the curb and struck the pedestrian.

Later that evening, officers from the 61st Precinct arrested the driver of the Mercedes, Kareem Gale of Flatbush, in connection with the crash. He was charged with “aggravated unlicensed operation” of a motor vehicle.

The Nissan van’s license plate was caught speeding in a school zone the Brooklyn on Dec. 9 2022, according to state records collected by the website How’s My Driving NY. The van also has 10 prior parking violations, mostly in Brooklyn, between 2022-2023 – fines for which are currently unpaid.

The Mercedes plate number had no prior violations.

Over the last five years, the intersection of Avenue W and East 27th Street has been the scene of five crashes that left ten people injured — one cyclist and nine motorists, according to data complied by NYC Crash Mapper.