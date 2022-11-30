South Brooklyn Health nurses awarded with global Pathway to Excellence designation

The American Nurses Credentialing Center awarded NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health with its “Pathway to Excellence” designation for the hospital’s continued dedication to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel valued.

On Monday, Nov. 28, staff members joined together in the newly christened Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital lobby to celebrate the institution’s latest distinction.

According to Dr. Manjinder Kaur, chief nursing officer at South Brooklyn Health, this award expresses how unified the nursing staff is and shows their dedication to accomplishing special successes and objectives.

“This designation is more than a recognition journey. It has been a journey of cultural transformation where nurses shine and are valued members of the healthcare teams. This designation happened because of our nursing staff,” Kaur said in a statement. “They believed and strongly agreed that we can do this and showed passion and perseverance throughout the process and paved the foundation in the standards of safety, quality, leadership, professional development, shared-decision making, and well-being.”

Before issuing the distinction, ANCC uses a three-year evaluation process to observe continuous improvements within the health center, judging how well the hospital is at shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development.

“I would like to thank our over 600 nurses for their commitment and dedication. I am humbled and inspired by your continued commitment and dedication,” Kaur said. “This achievement is only the beginning of our journey towards excellence.”

South Brooklyn Health — formerly known as Coney Island Hospital — is the second center in Brooklyn to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation after NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and only the third facility in New York City to join the exclusive group of 202 healthcare organizations that have earned the honor globally.

“I am honored that South Brooklyn Health has joined the ranks of select health care organizations worldwide, and the second in Brooklyn to receive the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation,” Mitchell Katz, CEO and president of NYC Health + Hospitals, said in a statement. “Providing patient care in a healthy work environment is a standard we pursue each and every day, and this acknowledgement by the ANCC will contribute to elevating the practice of nursing.”

According to Svetlana Lipyanskaya, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, receiving this award marks the continuation of South Brooklyn’s nurses’ commitment to quality care.

“Nurses are the backbone of South Brooklyn Health. With their expertise, professionalism, and compassion, our nurses are pillars of strength for our patients. They deserve a work environment where they are empowered and valued,” Lipyanskaya said in a statement. “Our Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Manjinder Kaur and her team have done an exemplary job in leading us on the journey of becoming a Pathway to Excellence designated hospital. With this validation from the ANCC, South Brooklyn Health patients can truly expect excellence for all.”