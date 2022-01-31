Teen shot inside Kings Plaza mall

A 14-year-old teenager was shot in the leg inside the Kings Plaza mall Monday afternoon, the latest act of gun violence in Brooklyn involving adolescents.

The incident occurred a little before 2:30 pm, cops say, at which time police received a 911 call reporting shots fired inside the Mill Basin shopping center. The teen was found by officers outside the mall, across Avenue U at 52nd Street, collapsed with a gunshot wound to the leg. The adolescent was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where they’re expected to recover.

Police believe that the teen was shot while walking inside the mall, after which they ran outside and collapsed to the ground across the street. An NYPD spokesperson could not identify where in the mall the shooting occurred, or in front of which store.

Multiple teens were arrested in connection with the incident, authorities told Brooklyn Paper, though they did not specify how many. The incident is not an active shooter investigation. Multiple guns were recovered near the scene.

A spokesperson for Kings Plaza could not immediately be reached for comment. The mall has been closed since this afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.