Teenager stabbed near Prospect Heights high school days after start of school year

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed outside a Prospect Heights high school on Monday, just three days into the new school year.

Details of the incident were still unclear as of 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, but police said they received a report of an incident near Eastern Parkway at 2:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy, whose name they did not release, with a single stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was brought to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported, and a suspect has not yet been identified. An investigation is ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

Officers roped off a crime scene outside the Prospect Heights High School building at 883 Classon Ave. The building houses four different schools, according to their websites: the Brooklyn School for Music and Theater, The High School for Global Citizenship, Brooklyn Academy of Science and the Environment, and the International High School at Prospect Heights.

The city’s Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident marked the third stabbing reported in or near a Brooklyn school in the last 12 months. In September 2023, three teens were slashed outside Brownsville Academy High School after an apparent dispute. Two months later, a 15-year-old was stabbed, allegedly by another student, inside Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood.

Year-to-date, major crime is down more than 30% in the 71st Precinct, which includes the high school, and felony assault is down 25%. Still, a number of teens have been victim to violent incidents in the neighborhood in recent memory. Last summer, a 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured outside the Major R. Owens Recreation Center in the precinct, months after two teenagers were shot outside a local bodega.

This is a breaking news story, check back for additional details.