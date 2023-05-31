Two injured in Crown Heights double shooting

Two people are injured after a double shooting in Crown Heights on Wednesday morning.

A double shooting outside a Crown Heights deli left two people injured Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 821 Franklin Ave. shortly after 9:30 a.m. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Police are now searching for two male suspects in connection with the shooting of a man and woman at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue.

One of the men was wearing a red hooded shirt and grey jeans, while the second suspect was wearing all black clothing, according to police.

In the 71st precinct, where Wednesday’s incident occurred, reported shootings are down by over 40% year-to-date, according to the latest police department data.

As of May 21, when the most recent data is available, there were four reported shooting incidents in the precinct – down from seven during the same time last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.