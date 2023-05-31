Quantcast
Two injured in Crown Heights double shooting

crown heights double shooting
Two people are injured after a double shooting in Crown Heights on Wednesday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A double shooting outside a Crown Heights deli left two people injured Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 821 Franklin Ave. shortly after 9:30 a.m. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear. 

crown heights double shooting
The two victims were shot outside a Franklin Avenue deli shortly after 9:30 a.m. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are now searching for two male suspects in connection with the shooting of a man and woman at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue. 

cops on scene of double shooting
Police are reportedly searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

One of the men was wearing a red hooded shirt and  grey jeans, while the second suspect was wearing all black clothing, according to police. 

In the 71st precinct, where Wednesday’s incident occurred, reported shootings are down by over 40% year-to-date, according to the latest police department data.

As of May 21, when the most recent data is available, there were four reported shooting incidents in the precinct – down from seven during the same time last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

