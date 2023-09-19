Quantcast
Three stabbed outside Brownsville Academy High School: NYPD

Police officers gesture towards the scene of a triple stabbing outside of Brownsville Academy High School.
Three people were stabbed outside Brownsville Academy High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Three individuals were stabbed just outside of Brownsville Academy High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to an assault in progress at East 98th Street, across the street from Brownsville Academy at 1150 East New York Ave, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police said. 

Police gather at the scene of a triple stabbing at Brownsville Academy High School.
The incident took place directly across the street from the high school, cops said. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

One victim had a stab wound to the chest, another had a slash around the ear and the third victim had a slash wound to the torso. Paramedics brought all three victims — whose identities have not yet been released – to Health+Hospitals/Kings County, where the victim who was stabbed in the chest was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday evening. 

Police currently has made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. It was not immediately what, if anything, precipitated the assaults. 

Police officers walks by the scene of a triple stabbing outside of Brownsville Academy High School.
No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to crime statistics, the 73rd Precinct has recorded 520 felony assaults in the area this year — one more than had been recorded at the same time last year. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

