Teenage subway surfer dies after falling from J train: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was killed in Brooklyn Monday evening in an alleged subway surfing incident on the Williamsburg Bridge, cops said.

The teenager was riding atop a Manhattan-bound J train around 6.40 p.m. when he hit a stationary beam knocking him to the roadbed, according to police.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered the unidentified young man unresponsive under the train.

He was pronounced dead by EMS officers and the investigation is ongoing, according to a DCPI spokesperson.

The boy’s death comes just two months after the death of another 15-year-old who was killed in a similar subway surfing incident on Dec. 1. The young man fell from atop the J train at Williamsburg’s Marcy Avenue station in what has become a dangerous trend among New York City youth.

Following Monday’s incident, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the MTA “cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to ride on the outside of trains.”

“Our hearts go out to loved ones at yet another tragic time,” Davey said in a statement. “We implore other families to speak with their children on the real dangers of what can seem like a thrill but is too often deadly.”

In September, amNewYork Metro published an exposé documenting the disturbing phenomena in which youngsters senselessly place their lives at risk in order to thrill-seek atop train carriages.