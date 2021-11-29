Williamsburg fire displaces residents, injures none

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fire broke out on the top floor of a three-story Williamsburg apartment building on Monday morning, dealing severe damage to the building’s facade and displacing several residents.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the scene at 8 Cook St. at about 11:20am, and the blaze quickly rose to a two-alarm inferno, requiring 25 units with 106 firefighters, who had the flames under control by 12pm, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Thankfully, no one reported serious injuries from the fire, and a search of the building after the fire was extinguished was negative, according to the FDNY rep.

Flames damaged the roof and second and third floors of the building, displacing resident Stephen Callardbie and his roommates. The FDNY has not identified a cause of the fire.

Monday’s incident was the second fire to break out in Williamsburg in the last week — six firefighters were injured while responding to a four-alarm fire at 65 Devoe St. on Nov. 25.

The blaze started on the top floor of a three-story apartment building at about 11 pm, according to an FDNY rep, and the first of the 4o units to arrive on the scene found “heavy fire” on the building’s third floor, roof, and attic. Officials declared the fire contained just before 2 am.

Paramedics took the six injured firefighters to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said. No civilians reported injuries from that fire, though at least one family was left without a home after the flames were extinguished.