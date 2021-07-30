Quantcast

Police & Fire

Two seriously injured in Flatbush roof collapse: FDNY

Ben VerdeBy
Two construction workers were injured when a roof of a house collapsed in Flatbush.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two people were seriously injured when a roof collapsed on them on Lincoln Road in Flatbush on Friday, according to the Fire Department.

Fire officials say 60 firefighters responded to a report of a roof collapse near New York Avenue at 1:12 pm, where units were still operating as of 3:30 pm.

Firefighters respond to a collapsed roof in Flatbush.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two construction workers with serious injuries were removed from the collapsed site and rushed to Kings County Hospital where their condition was not immediately available, officials said.

 

Paramedics rush an injured construction worker to an ambulance after a roof collapse on Lincoln Road.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to the Department of Buildings, the workers were performing demolition work at the building when they were injured by falling debris from the partial roof collapse. A DOB inspection of the site is ongoing, according to department spokesman Andrew Rudansky. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ben Verde

Ben Verde

