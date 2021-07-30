Two seriously injured in Flatbush roof collapse: FDNY

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two people were seriously injured when a roof collapsed on them on Lincoln Road in Flatbush on Friday, according to the Fire Department.

Fire officials say 60 firefighters responded to a report of a roof collapse near New York Avenue at 1:12 pm, where units were still operating as of 3:30 pm.

Two construction workers with serious injuries were removed from the collapsed site and rushed to Kings County Hospital where their condition was not immediately available, officials said.

According to the Department of Buildings, the workers were performing demolition work at the building when they were injured by falling debris from the partial roof collapse. A DOB inspection of the site is ongoing, according to department spokesman Andrew Rudansky.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.