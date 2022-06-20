Two rescued, one forced to jump, from burning Midwood home

Firefighters rescued two people from a burning Midwood building late Sunday night — one of whom had to jump from the second floor to get to safety, according to witnesses.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at 1314 E. 34th St., a two-story attached dwelling between Avenue K and Avenue L, just before 11 p.m. on June 19, according to Fire Department officials.

More than 100 firefighters arrived to find flames billowing out from the building’s rear, blasting up through the roof. The fire quickly tore through the building, and firefighters crawled through thick smoke and heavy fire to remove one occupant from the second floor. Another was forced to jump from the same place, eyewitnesses told Brooklyn Paper.

No other occupants were inside, officials said, adding that four people — the two occupants and two firefighters — suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Fire suppression units used three hose-lines to knock down the fire, which was placed under control at 11:35 p.m. Its cause remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

The nearly-century-old home was first built in 1925, according to property records.