Two tweens stabbed at basketball court named for police brutality victim

Two tweens are facing a long road to recovery after being stabbed near the Gowanus Houses Thursday afternoon.

Police say that one 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back, and a 13-year-old suffered lacerations to his hand near the NYCHA development Thursday. The boys were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where both are now in stable condition.

Police say the incident took place amid a “very large dispute” a little before 3 p.m. at the basketball court in Nicholas Heyward Jr Park — which is named after a 13-year-old Gowanus Houses resident who was fatally shot by an NYPD officer in 1994.

Cops recovered a box cutter knife from the scene. No suspects have been arrested, and it remains unclear what the nature of the dispute was.