Two hospitalized after separate shootings blocks apart in Bay Ridge

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Bay Ridge on Monday afternoon, just over an hour after a man was shot in the arm a few blocks away.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after being shot in separate incidents in Bay Ridge and Sunset Park.

A 21-year-old woman was in critical condition Monday afternoon after she was shot in the head in Bay Ridge shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to the NYPD, the woman received a sustained a gunshot wound to the head at the corner 65th Street and 5th Avenue.

She was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where she is listed in critical condition. At this time, police are unsure of the motive behind the shooting or if the victim was the intended target.

The shooting occurred just over an hour after a 60-year-old man was shot on 57th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, a few blocks from where the 21-year-old was wounded. Police are not linking the incidents at this time.

NYPD officers responded responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot on the Sunset Park street. When they arrived, cops found the 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Emergency responders took the man to Langone, where he is in a stable condition, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The two separate shooting incidents in the area set off an urgent manhunt on the ground and from the air. According to the Citizen App, cops cuffed a man close to the Sunset Park scene but witnesses reported that he was let go moments later.

An NYPD spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper that no arrests have been made in either incident, and that investigations remain ongoing.

This a breaking story, check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.